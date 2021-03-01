Richard Steiner Named Digital Head at Scripps National Nets

Richard Steiner has been named head of digital for E.W. Scripps Co.’s new national television division, which has been building its executive staff .

Steiner, who last year left Turner, will develop and manage the digital strategy for Scripps’ National Networks, reporting to Jonathan Katz, COO and head of entertainment for Scripps Networks.

At Turner, Steiner helped build the Watch TCM streaming service and TCM.com. He also launched the direct to consumer service FilmStruck. He also developed TV Everywhere strategies for TCM, TNT and TBS.

“Richard is a visionary. As a proven innovator in developing world-class streaming products, he’s the perfect leader to help the Scripps Networks leverage the popularity of our content and brands to serve diverse audiences across OTT and connected devices,” said Katz, a former Turner executive.

Before joining Turner, Steiner was with Starz Encore Group.