AT&T Shutting Down FilmStruck Streaming Service

AT&T is shutting down FilmStruck, the classic movie streaming service that was a joint venture of Turner and Warner Bros. Digital Networks.

AT&T is interested in starting a large scale direct-to-consumer streaming service to compete with Netflix and Amazon.

Since AT&T acquired Time Warner, now its WarnerMedia division, it has been shutting down smaller subscription operations, such as Drama Fever, which focused on Korean content.

We’re incredibly proud of the creativity and innovations produced by the talented and dedicated teams who worked on FilmStruck over the past two years,” Turner and Warner Bros. said in a statement. “While FilmStruck has a very loyal fanbase, it remains largely a niche service. We plan to take key learnings from FilmStruck to help shape future business decisions in the direct-to-consumer space and redirect this investment back into our collective portfolios.”