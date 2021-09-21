Redbox Adds War and Westerns, Rewind to Roster of Free Streaming Channels

Redbox said it added two channels to its roster of free, ad-supported streaming choices with Redbox War and Westerns and Redbox Rewind.

The new channels are part of a rapid expansion by Redbox, best known for its videodisc rental kiosks. Redbox now offers more than 100 free streaming channels.

Linear streaming channels has been popping up like weeds as cord-cutting consumers turn to ad-supported sources because of the escalating cost of subscription video services and the availability of better content on free services.

Redbox intends to syndicate the streaming channels it is creating. its Redbox Movie Channel is now available on The Roku Channel and Vizio WatchFree Plus in addition to the Redbox app.

"Movies from the Rewind and War and Westerns channels have proven enormously popular with our audience," said Chris Yates, general manager, Redbox On Demand. "From epic battles and classic westerns to 80s action hits and romantic comedies from the 90s, we can’t wait for fans of these genres to watch these channels both on Redbox and with our syndication partners.”

Redbox Rewind features movies from the 80s, 90s and and the early 2000s. Films on the channel including Can’t Hardly Wait starring Jennifer Love Hewitt; Rudy, with Sean Astin as a Notre Dame football walk on; and Earth Girls are Easy with Geena Davis and Jeff Goldblum.

Redbox War and Westerns gives viewers a choice of action-packed films such as The Quick and the Dead starring Sharon Stone and Leonardo DiCaprio, The Trench with Roger Craig and the long-running TV series Bonanza.

The Redbox app is available on devices including Samsung, Roku, Vizio, LG, Android TV and X Box.