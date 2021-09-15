Redbox Adds to AVOD Library with Oscilloscope Labs Deal

Oscilloscope Labs' 'We Need to Talk About Kevin'

Redbox has announced a deal with Oscilloscope Labs to add "hundreds of hours" of movies to its AVOD platform, Redbox Free On Demand.

Films highlighted in the deal include We Need to Talk About Kevin, a 2011 festival circuit darling featuring a Golden Globe-nominated performance from Tilda Swinton as a mother of a disturbing young son; 2009 Iraq war drama The Messenger featuring Woody Harrelson and Steve Buscemi; and Howl, a 2015 title starring James Franco and focused on the 1957 obscenity trial of the 20th-century American poet Allen Ginsberg.

"Oscilloscope has created some of the most innovative content in Hollywood," said Chris Yates, general manager, Redbox On Demand, in a statement. "We're thrilled to bring hundreds of hours of their movies to our Redbox customers completely free."

Redbox Entertainment is about to go public again through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). The management team, led CEO Galen Smith, believes the company can leverage a multi-platform digital business including TVOD, FAST and AVOD platforms, based on its 40 million loyal DVD kiosk users.