Redbox Adds AVOD Component to Free Streaming Platform

Already streaming more than 75 live-linear channels, Redbox has added an AVOD component to its Redbox Free Live TV platform, launched earlier this year.

The complimentary Redbox Free On Demand service will site side by side with "Free Live TV" and feature on-demand viewing for “hundreds” of movies and TV shows.

“Today’s audiences are fueling an unprecedented demand for premium quality on-demand content that is free with advertising,” said Chris Yates, general manager of Redbox On Demand, in a statement. “We expect to see continued growth in AVOD, making Free on Demand a significant addition to our free streaming platform,”

Redbox Free On Demand is currently available on Roku, iOS, Android mobile and TVs, and Vizio, with more devices including LG, Xbox, Samsung, and Chromecast being added shortly.

Redbox is now owned by private equity firm Apollo Global Management.