Redbox Free Live TV Launches Xbox One Apps, Expands Channel Lineup

With its once vast network of convenience-store-situated DVD rental kiosks continuing to whittle away, Redbox continues to make a go of it in the competitive but more vital business of ad-supported streaming.

Redbox Free Live TV has now surpassed 75 channel options, the free streaming service announced, and it has reached an agreement with Microsoft for support on the tech giant’s upcoming console upgrades, Xbox One X and Xbox One S.

The channel additions include music video provider Vevo, kids outlet Pocket.watch and Johnny Carson, a channel full of archival Tonight Show episodes. There’s also Bob Ross, which includes every episode of The Joy of Painting; the Sam Goldwyn Channel, a collection of older films; the sci-fi-themed Dust Channel; the sports-themed Glory Kickboxing; and fashion and beauty oriented Glamour.

In addition to Xbox, the Redbox app is supported by Roku, Apple TV and Android TV, as well as iOS and Android mobile. There’s no Amazon Fire TV support as of yet.

Redbox is now owned by private equity firm Apollo Global Management. According to a new Parks Associates report, there are now more than 300 OTT services slugging it out for U.S. attention, double the number there were in 2014.

“Our Free Live TV service continues to grow at a rapid pace and we’re committed to creating a product that our customers love and we know that includes adding awesome channels such as Vevo that we know our audiences will enjoy,” said Chris Yates, general manager of Redbox On Demand, in a statement. “Free Live TV is the home for our customers to find and watch great content from their favorite channels, all free.”