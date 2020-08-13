Redbox Says FAST Play ‘Free Live TV’ Now Up to 60 Channels

Redbox says it recently added 20 channels to the free ad-supported live/linear streaming service it launched back in February, Redbox Free Live TV.

Included in the additions are Cheddar and Tastemade. Cheddar said it now has nearly 60 channels for its free-to-consumer, app-based service.

Other channels added this week include: Wired, Architectural Digest, Black News Channel, CBC (Canadian Broadcast Corporation), Go Traveler, Outdoor America, Hard Knocks Fighting.

Channels recently added include America’s Test Kitchen, Complex, The Design Network, Real Nosey, Funny or Die, beIN Sports, Outside TV, Chive TV, Thrill One, Voyager Documentaries, Hungry and Just for Laughs Gags.

The Redbox Free Live TV app is supported by Roku, Google (Android TV, Android mobile and Chromecast) and Apple (iOS and tvOS), as well as LG and Vizio smart TVs. Amazon, which has its owns free ad-supported streaming (FAST) ambitions, doesn’t support Redbox’s app on Fire TV.

Redbox is now owned by private equity firm Apollo Global Management, Redbox controls the bulk of a DVD rental kiosk business that saw a nearly 20% revenue decline to around $207 million in 2019, according to the Digital Entertainment Group.

“We’ve seen significant viewership growth in the News, Lifestyle and Food categories,” said Chris Yates, general manager of Redbox On Demand, in a statement. “We’re excited to continue growing our Free Live TV offering with great new content, increasing our distribution and adding new features to help our customers find and watch great content however they want to watch it.”