‘Quantum Leap’ Gets Season Two on NBC

NBC has ordered a second season of drama Quantum Leap. The show returned September 19, after it ran on the network from 1989 to 1993, with Scott Bakula starring.

Raymond Lee plays Dr. Ben Seong in the new Quantum Leap.

“We’re leaping into a second season thanks to the incredible work by our cast, producers, writers and everyone who has played a role in giving this iconic NBC series a new life,” said Lisa Katz, president, scripted content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “As we continue to bring audiences to our must-watch dramas, it’s gratifying to know ‘Quantum Leap’ will have a prominent place next season both on our NBC schedule and next day on Peacock.”

Besides Lee, the series stars Ernie Hudson, Caitlin Bassett, Mason Alexander Park and Nanrisa Lee.

Martin Gero is executive producer along with Dean Georgaris, Don Bellisario, Deborah Pratt, Chris Grismer, Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt.

The show also airs on Peacock, where NBC said it had the best-ever drama launch on the streaming network.

Universal Television produces Quantum Leap in association with I Have an Idea! Entertainment, Belisarius Productions and Quinn’s House Productions. ■