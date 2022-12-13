‘Quantum Leap’ Gets Season Two on NBC
Raymond Lee plays Dr. Ben Seong on reimagined drama
NBC has ordered a second season of drama Quantum Leap. The show returned September 19, after it ran on the network from 1989 to 1993, with Scott Bakula starring.
Raymond Lee plays Dr. Ben Seong in the new Quantum Leap.
“We’re leaping into a second season thanks to the incredible work by our cast, producers, writers and everyone who has played a role in giving this iconic NBC series a new life,” said Lisa Katz, president, scripted content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “As we continue to bring audiences to our must-watch dramas, it’s gratifying to know ‘Quantum Leap’ will have a prominent place next season both on our NBC schedule and next day on Peacock.”
Besides Lee, the series stars Ernie Hudson, Caitlin Bassett, Mason Alexander Park and Nanrisa Lee.
Martin Gero is executive producer along with Dean Georgaris, Don Bellisario, Deborah Pratt, Chris Grismer, Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt.
The show also airs on Peacock, where NBC said it had the best-ever drama launch on the streaming network.
Universal Television produces Quantum Leap in association with I Have an Idea! Entertainment, Belisarius Productions and Quinn’s House Productions. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
