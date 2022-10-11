NBC Orders More ‘Quantum Leap’
Six more episodes for rebooted drama
NBC has ordered six additional episodes of drama Quantum Leap, bringing the season one total to 18. The show, a reboot of the NBC drama that premiered in 1989, premiered September 19.
Raymond Lee, Ernie Hudson, Caitlin Bassett, Mason Alexander Park and Nanrisa Lee are in the cast.
Reviews have been mostly positive. “NBC's Earnest Revival Brings a Classic Into the Present,” said TV Guide.
Martin Gero is executive producer along with Dean Georgaris, Don Bellisario, Deborah Pratt, Chris Grismer, Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt. “THANK YOU FOR WATCHING! So excited we get to make more!” said @martingero on Twitter.
Universal Television produces Quantum Leap in association with I Have an Idea! Entertainment, Belisarius Productions and Quinn’s House Productions. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.