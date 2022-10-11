NBC Orders More ‘Quantum Leap’

NBC has ordered six additional episodes of drama Quantum Leap, bringing the season one total to 18. The show, a reboot of the NBC drama that premiered in 1989, premiered September 19.

Raymond Lee, Ernie Hudson, Caitlin Bassett, Mason Alexander Park and Nanrisa Lee are in the cast.

Reviews have been mostly positive. “NBC's Earnest Revival Brings a Classic Into the Present,” said TV Guide.

Martin Gero is executive producer along with Dean Georgaris, Don Bellisario, Deborah Pratt, Chris Grismer, Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt. “THANK YOU FOR WATCHING! So excited we get to make more!” said @martingero on Twitter.

Universal Television produces Quantum Leap in association with I Have an Idea! Entertainment, Belisarius Productions and Quinn’s House Productions. ■