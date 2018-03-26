Pushing TV’s Digital Future Forward

The year 2018 may well be the coming of age for the virtual multichannel video programming distributor (vMVPD), with first-mover Sling TV having hit some 2.2 million subscribers and AT&T’s DirecTV Now platform hitting the 1.15 million subscriber mark.

And mobile video is growing in importance, too, underscoring how crucial digital knowhow is to any company that’s currently playing in the television space.

That is why the achievements and vision of B&C’s 2018 Digital All-Stars are so noteworthy. These 16 executives sit on the front lines of the industry’s transformation and represent a range of disciplines: advertising/media, content, distribution, local TV, entrepreneurship, technology and more.

Not only did these honorees make a tremendous impact over the last 12 months, they are charting the course ahead. In the pages that follow, read how these honorees will keep pushing the business forward into its digital future.

Paul Alfieri, chief marketing officer, Cross MediaWorks

Mike Braun, VP of digital media, Gray Television

Sean Cohan, president, international and digital media, A+E Networks

Kristin Dolan, founder/CEO, 605

Jayar Donlan, executive VP, digital and social content, WWE

Rob Gelick, executive VP and GM, CBS Entertainment Digital, CBS Interactive

Joseph Giraldi, senior VP of digital, Smithsonian Channel

Jessica Hogue, senior VP, digital, Nielsen

Mark Johnson, senior VP of digital, Turner Sports

Helen Lin, president, digital investment and global partnerships, Publicis Media

Mac McKean, executive VP of innovation, AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios

Jennifer Perri, VP, Univision Creator Network, Univision

Aleck Schleider, senior VP, client and data strategy, Videology

Ryan Spoon, senior VP, social content, ESPN

Joanne Waage, CEO, ViKi

Chris Wagner, co-founder/executive VP, marketplace strategy, NeuLion