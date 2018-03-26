Pushing TV’s Digital Future Forward
By B&C Staff
The year 2018 may well be the coming of age for the virtual multichannel video programming distributor (vMVPD), with first-mover Sling TV having hit some 2.2 million subscribers and AT&T’s DirecTV Now platform hitting the 1.15 million subscriber mark.
And mobile video is growing in importance, too, underscoring how crucial digital knowhow is to any company that’s currently playing in the television space.
That is why the achievements and vision of B&C’s 2018 Digital All-Stars are so noteworthy. These 16 executives sit on the front lines of the industry’s transformation and represent a range of disciplines: advertising/media, content, distribution, local TV, entrepreneurship, technology and more.
Not only did these honorees make a tremendous impact over the last 12 months, they are charting the course ahead. In the pages that follow, read how these honorees will keep pushing the business forward into its digital future.
