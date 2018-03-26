BACKGROUND: Jessica Hogue leads the Digital Client Sales and Service teams at Nielsen, which serve broadcaster, publisher and platform clients. Before that recent promotion, she led the Product Leadership team rollout and market adoption of Nielsen’s Total Audience measurement system. She joined the company in 2007 after the acquisition of BuzzMetrics (later NM Incite). A recognized expert in cross media, she is responsible for key industry initiatives including developing standardized, comparable metrics and evolving currency. An analyst at heart, she pioneered research techniques in social listening. Her achievements led to hallmark studies, including the Power Moms Digital Influencer Study, which quantified the influence of bloggers and social enthusiasts, digital habits of women and sustainability trends.

2017 HIGHLIGHTS: “When we reflect on where we are heading into this upfronts season, there’s been real, significant progress around Nielsen Total Audience measurement in the market,” Hogue notes. “In the past year alone, we’ve incorporated YouTube TV and Hulu Live into the TV ratings and delivered SVOD ratings. In the digital space, we’ve seen publishers entering a transformative phase in their business life cycles and adopting Digital Content Ratings to showcase the true reach of their audiences. All of these advancements are part of Nielsen’s work to follow the consumer and anticipate the different business needs of our clients.”

WHAT’S AHEAD: “In the year ahead, we’re focused on providing independent measurement of digital advertising, which continues to be a central focus for marketers,” Hogue says. “We believe there’s potential for market growth and scale in this space, especially as we look to the growth of Connected TV, and we are working with our clients to leverage Digital Ad Ratings to provide reporting of the audiences for ads on digital devices using metrics comparable to TV across all digital devices.”