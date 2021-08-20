‘Punky Brewster’ Won’t See Season Two on Peacock

Punky Brewster, which rebooted on Peacock, will not see season two on the streaming network. The series debuted in February, with Soleil Moon Frye reprising the role she played in the ‘80s.

"Punky Brewster was a beloved series that tackled meaningful storylines with so much heart,” said Lisa Katz, president, scripted, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “It was a bright light for so many viewers and we are forever grateful to Universal Studio Group, the producers, the cast and crew and especially to Soleil Moon Frye for reigniting the Punky Power within everyone.”

The original Punky Brewster, about a girl raised by a foster father, was on NBC 1984 to 1986. The new series centers on Punky as a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets Izzy, a young girl in the foster system who reminds Punky of her younger self. Ten episodes were made.

Cherie Johnson returned to her role as Cherie. The reboot also stars Freddie Prinze Jr. (Travis, Punky’s ex-husband), Quinn Copeland (Izzy), Noah Cottrell (Diego), Oliver De Los Santos (Daniel) and Lauren Lindsey Donzis (Hannah).

From UCP and Universal Television, Punky Brewster is written and executive produced by Steve and Jim Armogida. Frye is an executive producer alongside original series creator David Duclon and Jimmy Fox of Main Event Media.

Asked what made the reboot right for 2021, Steve Armogida said, “I think America could use a bit of comedy with heart.”