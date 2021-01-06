‘Punky Brewster’ Reboot on Peacock Feb. 25

Punky Brewster, a redo of the ‘80s sitcom about a young girl raised by a foster father, premieres on Peacock Feb. 25. All 10 episodes drop at once.

The original Punky Brewster, starring Soleil Moon Frye, was on NBC 1984 to 1986. The new series centers on Punky as a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets Izzy, a young girl in the foster system who reminds Punky of her younger self.



Soleil Moon Frye (Punky) and Cherie Johnson (Cherie) reprise their original roles. The series also stars Freddie Prinze Jr. (Travis, Punky’s ex-husband), Quinn Copeland (Izzy), Noah Cottrell (Diego), Oliver De Los Santos (Daniel) and Lauren Lindsey Donzis (Hannah).

All episodes of the original Punky Brewster are on Peacock.

From UCP and Universal Television, Punky Brewster is written and executive produced by Steve and Jim Armogida. Frye is an executive producer alongside original series creator David Duclon and Jimmy Fox of Main Event Media.