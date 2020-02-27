Disney Plus Revives ‘The Proud Family’ Animated Series

Disney+ will resurrect the animated series The Proud Family 18 years after its initial premiere on Disney Channel, the network said Thursday.

The new series, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, will feature original series creators and executive producers Bruce Smith and Ralph Farquhar, and will feature most of the original cast, including Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, Jo Marie Payton, Karen Malina White, Soleil Moon Frye, Alisa Reyes and Cedric the Entertainer.

The series, which ran on Disney channel from September 2001 to August 2005, follows the exploits of a young African-American girl, Penny Proud (Pratt), along with her family and friends.

“The show’s humor and relatable stories are as relevant with audiences today as ever,” said Agnes Chu, senior vice president, Content, Disney+ in a statement. “Our audiences have loved rediscovering their favorite episodes of The Proud Family, and we’re excited Bruce, Ralph, Calvin, and the returning cast are creating new stories for their new home on Disney+.”

Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide added: "The genius of the original Proud Family series was that, under the guise of a family comedy, it provided a brilliant social commentary on our life and times. With this new series, Bruce and Ralph will once again challenge everyone to think differently about the world we share."