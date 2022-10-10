Promos for ABC's 'Abbott Elementary' Outperformed Net Average by 135%

As the start of the fall TV season approached promos for ABC's sophomore comedy Abbott Elementary performed 135% above the average for ABC's promos, according to data from analytics company EDO.

EDO said that promos in the comedy and variety genres tend to outperform promos for shows in other genres by 50%.

But the top promos for shows on the other networks weren't comedies, according to EDO.

Promos for Survivor outperformed CBS's average promo by 124%. At Fox, promos for The Masked Singer topped the network's average by 120%. The Voice got the best-performing promos from NBC (99% above average) while All American got the cream of CW's promos at 23% above average.

EDO says that promos for reality TV slightly outperformed the average broadcast promo across genres.

Promos for returning shows performed 39% better than promos for new shows this fall.

EDO measures promo performance with its Search Engagement Rates, which measures the relative likelihood that a consumer searched for a brand in the minutes after seeing a spot.

EDO said it works with nearly all of the network’s ad sales teams and multiple networks are clients for their marketing/promo activity as well. ■