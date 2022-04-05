Discovery Using EDO To Measure Ad Campaign Impact

Discovery said it will be using data from EDO to measure the impact of ad campaigns on achieving client’s business objectives.

EDO’s Ad Engage product, which focuses on search activity after a commercial appears, will be used by Discovery during the upfronts.

Jon Steinlauf (Image credit: Discovery)

EDO data shows that Discovery Premiere, the package of high-rated, first-run programming it sells advertisers, helped clients including Capital One, Expedia, Kia, Lowe's and Panera Bread get 25% higher search engagement during the second half of 2021 compared to primetime broadcast and cable averages.

Discovery will also use EDO search engagement data within Discovery Engage, the company’s advanced advertising platform, to optimize media plans.

“Offering clients reliable and predictive behavioral measurement data is the linchpin of Discovery’s advanced advertising solutions, and this partnership with EDO allows us to build upon that and emphasize our influence on consumer habits,” said Jon Steinlauf, chief U.S. ad sales officer, Discovery. “EDO is a trusted and strategic data insights partner offering solutions that will supplement Discovery’s already impressive measurement toolkit that provides clients with an unmatched ability to understand their audience.”

Kevin Krim (Image credit: EDO)

Discovery has been touting EDO data that shows that during 2021 Discovery had seven of the 10 most engaging entertainment programs on primetime cable and 60 of the top 100.

Discovery is in the process of acquiring WarnerMedia, which will expand its ad business significantly.

“The era of single-currency television advertising is over and marketers must now use multiple premium video currencies to determine the effectiveness and value of their ads," said Kevin Krim, president and CEO, EDO. "By leveraging our actionable data and insights during the 2022 upfronts, Discovery is in a great position to create optimized plans and drive impact for their advertisers across the rich and diverse Discovery programming portfolio.” ■