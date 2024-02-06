Promax Set To Become Global Entertainment Marketing Academy

Promax, the association for television marketing professionals, is becoming the Global Entertainment Marketing Academy of Arts and Sciences, or GEMA.

The organization is also expanding, taking in the film, music, sports and gaming industries, in addition to television.

The Promax Awards will also be rebranded to become the Global Entertainment Marketing Awards, with new award categories that will be revealed in the coming weeks.

GEMA logo (Image credit: Global Entertainment Marketing Academy of Arts and Sciences)

“Our industry isn’t static, and neither are we. For almost 70 years we’ve listened, learned, and led,” said Stacy La Cotera, president of GEMA.

“This transition from Promax to Global Entertainment Marketing Academy isn't in name only, it is an acknowledgment of the dynamism in our industry and the necessity to commit to bringing about a universe of diverse marketers, creators, innovators, and visionaries through a larger and more inclusive remit,” said La Cotera, who has been president of Promax since 2022.

Like Promax, GEMA will be a nonprofit group.

The new organization plans to introduce a membership application process based on qualifications, enabling members to access tiers aligned to their career level and role.

Membership tiers include Emerging, Experienced, Established, Affiliate, Student, Educator, Corporate and an invitation-only Luminary membership.

All existing Promax members will be transitioned into the new membership tiers according to their qualifications.

A revamped benefits package will provide members with opportunities and resources for networking, nurturing creativity, community building, career development, and celebrating excellence.

“Marketing plays a crucial role in the entertainment industry, a convergence of art and science, that serves as a driving force that builds connections between audiences and the content they love,” La Cotera said.

“Marketers are essential in creating long-term relationships and fostering strong connections with viewers, listeners, and fans, which helps to build a loyal fan base and promotes the success of the content,” she said. “As we share knowledge, champion best-in-class practices, and connect professionals around the globe, we will do so by working closely to help our industry make huge strides in DEI among the workforce in the areas we represent today and in the future.”