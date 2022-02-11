Promax Using AnyClip Technology To Share Videos With Members

Promax, the global association for entertainment marketers, said it is using AnyClip’s artificial intelligence technology to make its collection of award-winning videos available to members in a searchable library.

AnyClip’s Visual Intelligence Technology analyzes each frame of video, cataloging each promo by person, keyword, brand and other criteria.

“Thanks to AnyClip’s innovative AI platform, we can now make this incredible work available beyond our awards shows – and instantly discoverable and searchable for members and others in the industry – as part of our mission to provide inspiration and professional development year-round," said Promax president & CEO Steve Kazanjian.

Steve Kazanjian (Image credit: Promax)

Promax maintains the entertainment industry’s largest database of award-winning marketing and promotional content. It holds 15 global and regional award competitions held each year.

“Promax members represent the gold standard in entertainment marketing. As a marketing executive who has had the privilege of being a part of the Promax community during my tenure in the entertainment business, I know the value of their developmental initiatives and programs that recognize the best work in the field. Now this work is instantly accessible and discoverable year-round,” said Kirk Iwanowski, CMO of AnyClip. “AnyClip is proud to have been chosen to mobilize this knowledge base and make it more readily available to the industry at large.”

In January, AnyClip said it would be working on a searchable content library for NATPE, covering its 40-year video archive including the Brandon Tartikoff Awards. ■