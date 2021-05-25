AnyClip Closes $47 Million Funding Round Led by JVP

AnyClip said it closed a $47 million funding round that will help it launch its expanded platform which uses artificial intelligence to quickly sort and analyze video assets making them more valuable in applications including contextual advertising.

AnyClip, which calls itself The Visual Intelligence Company,says its revenue jumped in 2020 as video production, distribution and viewership reached new highs amid the pandemic. It’s platform helps a variety of companies manage and monetize video content.

“Video is now the leading communications medium for businesses around the world, but this tectonic shift to video has resulted in an infinite amount of new content that’s nearly impossible to navigate,” said AnyClip CEO Gil Becker. “Our visual intelligence platform is helping bring order to this chaos for businesses in all industries, of all sizes and in any language. Powered by this new investment, AnyClip is expanding to address the needs of a huge untapped market for an automated platform that makes videos more discoverable, actionable, and personalized.”

The AnyClip platform enables contextual advertising via a media planner tool that can be used by publishers to find and sell relevant ad opportunities directly to advertisers. After content appears, the AnyClip player calls the advertiser directly to insert a relevant video ad. For example, AnyClip can locate when LeBron James dunks and insert a Nike ad. AnyClip has sold contextually relevant ads to advertisers including Microsoft, Heineken, British Airways adn Amazon Prime.

The funding round was led by Jerusalem Venture Partners. It also included La Maison, Bank Mizrahi and internal investors. The company was initially backed by JVP, Roman Abramovich’s Ervington Investments, former Sony America President & CEO Michael Schulhof and Limelight Networks.

The five-year-old company also plans to use the new investment to double its headcount from its current count of 120 employees across all offices.