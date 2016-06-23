PROMAXBDA AWARDS TOP LOCAL BROADCAST MARKETING AND DESIGN AT STATION SUMMIT 2016

Capitol Broadcasting’s WRAL Raleigh, Deseret Media’s KSL Salt Lake City, and Tribune Creative were some of the big winners Thursday at the 2016 PromaxBDA Awards at Station Summit, the annual celebration of the best marketing and design created for local broadcast audiences.

Other stations taking home multiple gold awards include Comcast SportsNet Chicago, Fox-owned KDFW Dallas, NBC-owned KNBC Los Angeles, and Media General’s KOIN Portland.

PromaxBDA’s annual awards honor outstanding achievement in local broadcast marketing and promotion — the multiplatform campaigns, promos and social media innovations that build loyal viewership and create the local television brands that are vital partners in community life in cities and towns across the U.S. and Canada.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze awards are handed out in categories ranging from General Image Campaign to Sports Promos to Set Design. Work can be entered by individual stations, in-house creative groups, or station groups and parent companies.

The full list of PromaxBDA Awards Winners can be found at:

http://j.mp/2016_PromaxBDA_Local_Winners

Actor and comedian Godfrey hosted Thursday’s ceremony at The Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

“As broadcasters explore new ways to engage viewers across platforms, this year saw some incredible work created for local audiences in North America,” said Stacy La Cotera, General Manager and Vice President, Global Awards, PromaxBDA. “Today’s most successful stations and station groups are supported by the wonderfully talented and creative people behind their promotional campaigns. We congratulate all of the winners of the 2016 PromaxBDA Awards at Station Summit.”

The awards ceremony took place during the 6th Annual PromaxBDA Station Summit conference, the annual meeting of local broadcast marketing and promotions executives, that was held June 21-24 at The Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas. More than 1,200 station managers and marketing executives from across North America gathered in Las Vegas to discuss the state of the local broadcasting industry, explore new best practices for marketing, and meet with their networks, syndicators, and station groups to prepare for a successful upcoming season.

This year’s participating broadcast network partners include: ABC Broadcasting, CBS Television Network, FOX Broadcasting, NBC Broadcasting, and The CW.

Program Distributor partners include: CBS Television Distribution, Debmar-Mercury, Disney-ABC Home Entertainment and Television Distribution, NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution, Sony Pictures Television, Tegna Media, Twentieth Television, and Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.

About PromaxBDA

PromaxBDA celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2016 and is a member association representing more than 10,000 companies and individuals from major media organizations, marketing agencies, research companies, strategic and creative vendors and technology providers around the globe. The goal of PromaxBDA is to lead the global community of those passionately engaged in the marketing of television and video content on all platforms, inspiring creativity, driving innovation and honoring excellence. With companies and individuals drawn from more than 70 countries, PromaxBDA is a truly international organization uniting the individuals who will pioneer tomorrow’s electronic and broadcast media. For more information, please visit the website: https://www.promaxbda.org.

About the PromaxBDA Awards

The PromaxBDA annual Awards are the world’s premier celebration of innovation and creativity in entertainment marketing and design. Eleven regional and global competitions honor the best marketers and designers working worldwide, as well as in North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Africa, India, Australia, New Zealand, the North American local broadcasting marketing, and the electronic gaming industry. For more information, please visit: https://promaxbda.org/awards/current-awards.