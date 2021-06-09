Primetime Ratings Tuesday: NBC’s ‘AGT’ Grows From Premiere

America’s Got Talent led NBC to an easy win in Tuesday prime. NBC scored a 0.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. In a distant second was Fox, with Lego Masters, at 0.4/3.

America’s Got Talent scored a 0.9 across two hours, up a tiny bit from last week’s 0.8 and 0.9 season starter. The New Amsterdam season finale followed at a flat 0.5.

Fox had Lego Masters up 25% to 0.5 and Mental Samurai at a level 0.3.

ABC, CBS, Telemundo and Univision all weighed in at 0.3/2. ABC and CBS had repeats across prime.

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos, La Suerte De Loli and Cafe Con Aroma De Mujer all at a flat 0.3.

On Univision, Disenando Tu Amor and Si Nos Dejan both earned a level 0.4. La Hija Del Embajador lost 25% for a 0.3.

The CW posted a 0.2/1. The Flash and Superman & Lois both got a 0.2, the pair both up a tenth.