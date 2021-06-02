Primetime Ratings Tuesday: ‘AGT’ Back On NBC

NBC won the Tuesday ratings battle, as the return of summer staple America’s Got Talent gave the network a pop. Creator Simon Cowell is back at the judges’ table after an injury sidelined him last summer. NBC scored a 0.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. Tied for second were ABC, CBS, Fox and Univision, all at 0.4/3.

America’s Got Talent scored a 0.8 and 0.9 from 8 to 10 p.m., well down from last year’s 1.4 and 1.5 premiere. New Amsterdam grew 25% for a 0.5.

ABC had special Mike Tyson: The Knockout at 0.4 from 8 to 10. A To Tell the Truth rerun followed.

CBS had reruns across prime.

On Fox it was the season premiere of Lego Masters, with Will Arnett hosting, at 0.4. Mental Samurai went up 50% to 0.3.

Univision had Disenando Tu Amor at a flat 0.4 and the premiere of Si Nos Dejan at 0.4. La Hija Del Embajador also earned a level 0.4.

Telemundo got a 0.3/2. Exatlon Estados Unidos, La Suerte De Loli and Cafe Con Aroma De Mujer all got a 0.3. Exatlon grew a tenth, La Suerte stayed level and Cafe lost a tenth.

The CW scored a 0.1/1. A Superman & Lois repeat led into a new episode, which was down a tenth at 0.1.