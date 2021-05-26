Primetime Ratings Tuesday: NBC on Top With 'This Is Us' Finale

NBC won the Tuesday ratings battle, with the This Is Us finale setting a hot pace. NBC scored a 0.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That just beat CBS at 0.6/4.

NBC had two hours of The Voice at 0.7 and 0.8, up 50%. This Is Us got a flat 0.8.

CBS had the season finales for NCIS at 0.7, FBI at 0.6 and FBI: Most Wanted at 0.5. NCIS and FBI: Most Wanted stayed level and FBI lost a tenth.

ABC scored a 0.5/3. Special Mike Tyson: The Knockout did a 0.5 and 0.6 across two hours. Special After Floyd: The Year That Shook the World scored a 0.3.

Univision did a 0.4/3 and Telemundo a 0.3/2. Univision had Diseñando Tu Amor at flat 0.4. The Te Acuerdas de Mí finale got a 0.5 and La Hija Del Embajador a 0.4, both up a tenth.

On Telemundo it was Exatlón Estados Unidos at a flat 0.2 and La Suerte de Loli up 50% to 0.3. The premiere of Café Con Aroma de Mujer got a 0.4.

Fox posted a 0.2/2. The Game of Talents finale lost 67% without its Masked Singer lead-in for a 0.2 and the season starter for Rob Lowe-hosted Mental Samurai got a 0.2.

The CW earned a 0.2/1. The Flash lost a tenth for a 0.1 and Superman & Lois gained a tenth for a 0.2.