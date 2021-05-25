‘Mental Samurai’ Premieres on Fox May 25

Mental Samurai, the game show hosted by Rob Lowe, returns on Fox May 25. Fox calls the series “a combination of game show, sporting event and thrill ride.” It is season two.

Contestants battle each other and the clock as they answer questions of knowledge, memory, puzzles and sequencing, while being whipped about strapped into “Ava”, a high-speed capsule and robotic arm capable of twisting and turning a full 360 degrees.

“A competition series that pushes every aspect of human intelligence and mental agility, Mental Samurai is the first-ever obstacle course...for the mind,” said Fox.

The season premiere has a former NFL player as a contestant, as well as a teacher and philanthropist, a knife and sword fighter and a game show vet.

Mental Samurai is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, A. Smith & Co. Productions and Apploff Entertainment. Arthur Smith, Mike Darnell, Jeff Apploff, Brooke Karzen and Noah Bonnett are executive producers. Rob Lowe is a producer.

Lowe stars in drama 9-1-1: Lone Star on Fox.