Primetime Ratings: CBS, NBC Share Tuesday’s Top Spot
Finales for ‘The Resident’ and ‘Prodigal Son’ down on Fox
CBS and NBC shared the ratings win Tuesday, CBS with NCIS and NBC with This Is Us. Both nets posted a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. Next were Fox and Univision at 0.4/3.
NCIS and FBI both did a 0.7 on CBS, the pair up a tenth apiece, and FBI: Most Wanted a flat 0.5.
FBI and FBI: Most Wanted join FBI: International on Tuesdays in the fall.
NBC had The Voice down 17% to 0.5. This Is Us got a 0.8 and New Amsterdam a 0.4, both flat.
Fox had the finales for The Resident at 0.4 and Prodigal Son at 0.3, both off a tenth from last week.
Univision got 0.4s for Disenando Tu Amor and Te Acuerdas De Mi, the former flat and the latter up a tenth. La Hija Del Embajador got a flat 0.3.
ABC earned a 0.3/2. The season closer for Pooch Perfect got a flat 0.3, as did the finales for Black-ish and Mixed-ish, both level with last week. The Big Sky season finale was also level at 0.4.
Telemundo scored a 0.2/2. Exatlon Estados Unidos and La Suerte De Loli got 0.2s. Buscando A Frida did a 0.3. All three shows shed a tenth.
The CW scored a 0.1/1. The Flash averaged a flat 0.2 and Superman & Lois lost a tenth for a 0.1.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.