Primetime Ratings: CBS, NBC Share Tuesday’s Top Spot

CBS and NBC shared the ratings win Tuesday, CBS with NCIS and NBC with This Is Us. Both nets posted a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. Next were Fox and Univision at 0.4/3.

NCIS and FBI both did a 0.7 on CBS, the pair up a tenth apiece, and FBI: Most Wanted a flat 0.5.

FBI and FBI: Most Wanted join FBI: International on Tuesdays in the fall.

NBC had The Voice down 17% to 0.5. This Is Us got a 0.8 and New Amsterdam a 0.4, both flat.

Fox had the finales for The Resident at 0.4 and Prodigal Son at 0.3, both off a tenth from last week.

Univision got 0.4s for Disenando Tu Amor and Te Acuerdas De Mi, the former flat and the latter up a tenth. La Hija Del Embajador got a flat 0.3.

ABC earned a 0.3/2. The season closer for Pooch Perfect got a flat 0.3, as did the finales for Black-ish and Mixed-ish, both level with last week. The Big Sky season finale was also level at 0.4.

Telemundo scored a 0.2/2. Exatlon Estados Unidos and La Suerte De Loli got 0.2s. Buscando A Frida did a 0.3. All three shows shed a tenth.

The CW scored a 0.1/1. The Flash averaged a flat 0.2 and Superman & Lois lost a tenth for a 0.1.