Primetime Ratings Thursday: Fox on Top With ‘Shazam’

Fox won the Thursday ratings battle, with Beat Shazam leading the way. On a weak night for Nielsens, Fox posted a 0.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 3 share. Univision was next at 0.3/3, a little ahead on share against ABC, CBS, NBC and Telemundo, all at 0.3/2.

The CW got a 0.1/1.

Beat Shazam, hosted by Jamie Foxx, shot up 25% to 0.5. A Lego Masters rerun followed.

Univision had Disenando Tu Amor and Si Nos Dejan at 0.4, Disenando flat with the night before (Univision had soccer in prime last Thursday) and Si Nos up a tenth. La Hija Del Embajador grew a tenth to 0.3.

ABC had a 20/20 about Erin Brockovich at 0.4. Two hours of Rebel, inspired by Brockovich, lost 25% for a 0.3. The show is not returning.

CBS had a new United States of Al at a flat 0.4 in the midst of comedy repeats, while Clarice did a level 0.2.

NBC had the two-hour Manifest finale at a level 0.4 and a rerun of Law & Order: Organized Crime.

On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos lost 33% for a 0.2. La Suerte De Loli and Cafe Con Aroma De Mujer both did a flat 0.3.

The CW had Walker at 0.2 and Legacies at 0.1, the pair flat.