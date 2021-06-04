Primetime Ratings Thursday: ABC, NBC Share Title With Finales

ABC and NBC split the win in Thursday ratings. ABC had the Grey’s Anatomy finale while NBC offered the Law & Order season enders. Both networks posted a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share.

In second was Univision at 0.5/3.

The Station 19 finale got a flat 0.6 on ABC and the Grey’s closer shot up 33% to 0.8. Rebel posted a level 0.4.

On NBC, Manifest got a flat 0.4 and Law & Order: SVU went up 17% to 0.7. Law & Order: Organized Crime got a flat 0.6.

Univision had CONCACAF Nations League soccer.

CBS, Fox and Telemundo all got a 0.3/2. CBS had comedy reruns around United States of Al at a level 0.4. Clarice lost 33% for a 0.2.

On Fox, the season premiere of Beat Shazam scored a 0.4. Comedy reruns followed.

Telemundo had Exatlón Estados Unidos, La Suerte De Loli and Café Con Aroma De Mujer all at 0.3. Exatlón was flat while La Suerte and Café went up a tenth.

The CW posted a 0.1/1 with reruns of Walker and Legacies.