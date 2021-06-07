Primetime Ratings Sunday: Univision Wins With CONCACAF Soccer

Univision won the Sunday ratings battle, with CONCACAF soccer paving the way. Univision posted a 0.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. In second was ABC at 0.6/4.

Aqui y Ahora shot up 67% to 0.5 on Univision and Nosotros Los Guapos scored a 0.6. The CONCACAF Nations League Final soccer championship got a 0.8 and 0.7 across two hours. The U.S. played Mexico.

ABC had an America’s Funniest Home Videos rerun before the season starters for Celebrity Family Feud at 0.8, The Chase at 0.6 and To Tell the Truth at 0.4.

NBC had a 0.4/2 and CBS a 0.3/2. NBC had U.S. championship gymnastics for two hours at 0.3 and 0.4. An America’s Got Talent repeat followed.

On CBS, 60 Minutes got a level 0.4. The 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors scored a 0.3 and led into an NCIS: New Orleans rerun. The Kennedy Center Honors was postponed from December. Gloria Estefan hosted. The 42nd annual event got a 0.6 in December 2019.

Fox was at 0.2/1. Bless the Harts got a flat 0.2, as did The Moodys, which lost a tenth from its last airing. Fox had reruns in between.

Telemundo got a 0.2/1 as well. Two hours of Exatlon Estados Unidos notched a flat 0.2 and movie Backdraft 2 followed.

The CW posted a 0.1/1. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman both earned a flat 0.1.