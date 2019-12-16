Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Bills-Steelers

NBC won Sunday prime, with Sunday Night Football pacing the Peacock to a 3.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 17 share. In second was Fox, also fueled by football, at 2.0/9.

Football Night in America dropped 22% to 1.8 on NBC and the pre-game lost 10% for a 3.7. The game, Bills versus Steelers, rated a 4.4, a 7% gain over Seahawks-Rams last Sunday.

Fox had Rams-Cowboys starting prime. The Simpsons did a 1.8, way up over the previous airing’s football-free 0.7, and Bless the Harts a flat 1.0. Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy both went up 50% to 0.9.

ABC and CBS both rated a 0.6/3. ABC had The Sound of Music on throughout prime.

On CBS, 60 Minutes got a 0.8 and the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors a 0.6.

Univision scored a 0.3/1 and Telemundo a 0.2/1. On Univision, Aqui y Ahora got a flat 0.3 and the holiday film Elf followed.

On Telemundo, it was the movies TKO and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay.

The CW posted a 0.1/1. The premiere of The Christmas Caroler Challenge took up prime.