Prime Video Orders Ballet Show From Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino

Prime Video has ordered two seasons of Étoile, which follows the dancers and staff of world renowned ballet companies in New York and Paris. The show comes from Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, whose credits include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Gilmore Girls.

Luke Kirby, Camille Cottin, Simon Callow and Lou de Laage are in the cast. Kirby plays Lenny Bruce in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

The show sees the two ballet companies attempt to save their storied institutions by swapping their most talented stars.

“Amy and Dan are brilliant creators of remarkable and enduring characters and one-of-a-kind storytelling,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios. “We’re incredibly excited for Étoile, as we have no doubt Amy, Dan and their team will continue to produce incredible and impactful event television that we can’t wait to share with our global Prime audiences.”

Étoile is executive produced by Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino and Dhana Rivera Gilbert. The series was developed under Amazon Studios’ overall deal with Sherman-Palladino and Palladino.

“Well, guess that plan for early retirement will have to wait. Instead, we’ve decided to embark on an international journey with an unbelievable group of players and the most talented ballet dancers in the world. We will sleep when we’re dead,” said Sherman-Palladino and Palladino.

Season five of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel launched April 14. It is the final season.