Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino Ink Multi-Year Deal With Amazon Studios

Amy Sherman-Palladino and husband Daniel Palladino, the duo behind Gilmore Girls, have entered a multi-year overall deal with Amazon Studios to develop television projects. They have a two-season green light for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which debuts this fall on Prime Video. The pilot is available for all Amazon customers to screen.

“Amy and Dan are brilliant. Everything they create has such an incredible vision behind it. On top of that, they’re wonderfully funny and smart people. Also, Amy has the best hats in show business,” said Joe Lewis, head of comedy, drama and VR, Amazon Studios. “We’re excited about the next two seasons of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with them and, with this deal, we can’t wait to do a lot more together.”

Sherman-Palladino began her career on Roseanne during the third season and spent four years there. In 2000, Sherman-Palladino created Gilmore Girls. Later projects included the Fox comedy The Return of Jezebel James dance drama Bunheads, then of ABC Family.

Gilmore Girls returned on Netflix in a four-part miniseries, A Year in the Life, in 2016.

Daniel Palladino spent three years on the ABC hit Who's the Boss?, then two years on Roseanne, moving up to executive producer. In 2000 he began a half-dozen years on Gilmore Girls. He went on to producing roles on The Return of Jezebel James and Bunheads.

Just prior to and then concurrent with Gilmore Girls, Palladino was executive producer and showrunner of Fox’s Family Guy for its initial two seasons, and returned to the show in 2012-2013. In 2016, he wrote and directed two of the four installments for Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life.

"The team at Amazon has allowed us to have Dwight Eisenhower and John Kennedy as our presidents for the next few years and for that we are eternally grateful,” said Sherman-Palladino and Palladino. “Amazon is the future of television and we are thrilled to tag along for the ride.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, written and directed by Sherman-Palladino, and executive produced by Sherman-Palladino and Palladino, stars Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a 1958 New York City woman who has everything she’s ever wanted. Her life suddenly takes an unexpected turn when Midge discovers a previously unknown talent, standup comedy.