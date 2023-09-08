Prime Video Offers Subscribers ‘Cake’ Sept. 8

If strangers in bars start offering you a piece of cake, it may be related to Sitting in Bars with Cake, premiering on Prime Video September 8. A movie about friendship and baking, the cast includes Yara Shahidi, Odessa A’zion, Bette Midler and Martha Kelly.

Trish Sie directed the film and Audrey Shulman, who wrote the book that inspired the film, wrote the screenplay. The book is full of essays, and recipes, from the year Shulman baked cakes in Los Angeles, brought them to bars, and met a few people.

Sitting in Bars with Cake follows 20-something best buds Jane (Shahidi) and Corinne (A’zion) as they navigage life in Los Angeles. Extroverted Corinne convinces shy Jane, who bakes at home, to commit to a year of baking cakes and bringing them to bars, with the goal of meeting people and building up her confidence. They call it “cakebarring.”

During that year, Corinne receives a life-altering diagnosis that strains the ladies’ friendship.

“Sitting in Bars with Cake isn't only a madcap joyride through some of L.A.’s most colorful watering holes, it's a moving celebration of female friendship, forging identity, and finding joy in the most unexpected places,” said Prime Video.

Shahidi, Janet Knutsen and Teri Simpson produced the movie, which is rated PG-13 and goes for two hours.

Prime noted that the movie is “inspired by true events.”

The Chicago Tribune called the movie “a warm portrait of an L.A. friendship.”

Variety called it “a lumpy friendship tale with a bittersweet bite.”

Shahidi played Zoey on Black-ish and Grown-ish.