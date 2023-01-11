Freeform Greenlights Sixth Season of 'Grown-ish': TCA
Network picks up unscripted dating series
Freeform will bring back its Black-ish spinoff series Grown-ish for a sixth season, the network announced Wednesday during its Television Critics Association Winter press tour session.
The Emmy-nominated show starring Marcus Scribner and Yara Shahidi launches the second half of its fifth season January 18, and continues to follow the exploits of Andre Johnson Jr. (Scribner) as he becomes more popular at his college campus with help from his sister (Shahidi,) according to network officials.
Along with Scribner and Shahidi, the series stars Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons and Daniella Perkins. Grown-ish is executive produced by Shahidi, Kenya Barris, Zakiyyah Alexander, Courtney Lilly, Craig Doyle, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok.
Freeform also announced that it has picked up Love Trip: Paris, which will debut February 14. The unscripted dating series follows four American girls who move to a penthouse in the middle of Paris to find French suitors waiting to date them, according to the network.
The series is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment and AH Productions/Satisfaction Group and is executive produced by Susan House. ■
R. Thomas Umstead
