Donald Trump Sits With Bret Baier on Fox News June 19

Bret Baier, Fox News chief political anchor, interviews former President Donald Trump Monday, June 19. It’s Baier’s first sit-down with Trump since 2018. It will air during Fox News Channel’s Special Report with Bret Baier at 6 p.m. ET, and will focus on the Republican presidential primary.

Baier, who joined Fox News in 1998, is host and executive editor of Special Report. He took over the show from Brit Hume late in 2008.

Special Report has averaged over 2.2 million viewers a night this year.

Baier has been a moderator for the Fox News editions of The Senate Project debates, a coalition between the Bipartisan Policy Center, the Orrin G. Hatch Foundation and the Edward M. Kennedy Institute, which hosts senators from different ends of the political spectrum. He will moderate the next debate June 12, featuring Sens. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.). That will stream live on Fox Nation at 11 a.m. ET.