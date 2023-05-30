Bret Baier to Moderate Debate Featuring Democratic, Republican Senators

Bret Baier, chief political anchor at Fox News Channel, will moderate the third installment of The Senate Project series, which features senators from different ends of the political spectrum debating key issues. Sens. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) are featured. It takes place Monday, June 12 at 11 a.m. ET at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate in Boston. The event will run live, commercial-free on Fox Nation and will air on Fox News Channel Sunday, June 18 at 10 p.m. ET.

The hourlong event will focus on foreign policy, homeland security and other issues.

In 2022, Baier moderated The Senate Project’s inaugural debate between Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), which was live streamed on Fox Nation. The second installment had Sens. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio).

“Following the success of last year’s debate, we are once again pleased to partner with the Bipartisan Policy Center, the Orrin G. Hatch Foundation and the Edward M. Kennedy Institute,” Jay Wallace, Fox News Media president and executive editor, said. “The Senate Project series is a great example of how political leaders from opposing sides can find common ground in their efforts to address the critical issues facing the nation.”

The Senate Project was inspired by the political bridge-building established by the late Sens. Ted Kennedy, a Massachusetts Democrat, and Orrin Hatch, a Utah Republican, according to Fox News.

A fourth Senate Project debate is being planned for September in Washington, D.C.

“The Kennedy Institute is thrilled to host the third installment of The Senate Project in our replica Senate chamber,” Kennedy Institute CEO Adam Hind said. “Now more than ever, our country needs to recognize civil debate and dialogue is central to the American government process. Senators Kennedy and Hatch worked across differences to achieve monumental legislation together that changed the lives of millions of Americans. That is the example that inspired this project, and that is what this moment calls for.”