Bret Baier to Succeed Brit Hume on 'Special Report'

Brit Hume passed the baton to Bret Baier Tuesday on Fox News Channel's Special Report. Baier, Fox News' chief White House correspondent, will take over as primary anchor beginning Jan. 5, when the program will officially be retitled Special Report with Bret Baier.

Hume, who announced earlier this year that he was retiring from the daily grind, will continue to appear periodically on Special Report in his new capacity as Fox News senior political analyst. He'll also appear during major news events and on the Fox News Sunday panel.

Said Baier in a statement, "No one can truly replace a legendary journalist like Brit Hume, but I’m honored to be asked to anchor Special Report. I plan on continuing to maintain the prestige of the program in every way I know how.”