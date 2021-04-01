Fox News Signs Bret Baier to Multi-Year Extension Deal

Fox News has signed on-air anchor Bret Baier to a new multi-year deal extension, the network said Thursday.

Baier, who hosts and serves as executive producer of Fox News' Special Report evening news show, will also return as the network’s chief political anchor as part of the extension. Baier signed a multi-year deal with Fox News in 2019.

“Bret has masterfully covered some of the most consequential news stories of our time and we’re thrilled to have him continue his extraordinary journalism career at Fox News for many years to come,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said.

Prior to his anchor role, Baier -- who joined Fox News in 1998 -- served as Fox News' chief White House correspondent in 2006 and as national security correspondent. Before joining the network, Baier worked for WRAL-TV (CBS 5) in Raleigh, NC, WREX-TV (NBC 13) in Rockford, IL and WJWJ-TV (PBS 2) in Beaufort, SC.