Pooja Midha Named General Manager of Comcast Advertising’s Effectv

Comcast Advertising said it named Pooja Midha as executive VP and general manager of Effectv, the company’s advertising sales division.

Midha had been chief growth officer of Comcast Advertising. She succeeds James Rooke, who was promoted to president of Comcast Advertising in July and will report to Rooke.

In her new role, Midha will oversee Comcast Advertising’s sales team, operations, products, data innovation and insights and customer experience. She will aim to drive growth in addressable, multi-screen and audience-based advertising, the company said.

Midha was reportedly among the executives considered to run Netflix’s new ad sales operation.

“Pooja is the right leader for Effectv at this time, especially as the company continues its transformation within the rapidly changing television landscape,” said Rooke. “Through her recent work at Comcast Advertising, as well as her work within the industry as a catalyst in driving innovation across both sales and software for premium video advertising, I am confident that she will lead the Effectv team to the next level of success.”

Before joining Comcast Advertising, Midha was president of true[X} and served as senior VP, digital ad sales and operations for ABC. Earlier she was with Viacom and Dow Jones & Co.

She was named one of Broadcasting+Cable’s Wonder Women in 2021.

“I’m excited, humbled and very much looking forward to leading Effectv in my new role,” Midha said. “In the last two years, Effectv has made significant progress in its mission to become the world’s smartest audience delivery company. I can’t wait to start working with the leadership team and network of talented employees to accelerate industry innovation and drive business results for our clients by combining the power of TV with the best of digital to connect their brands with multi-screen audiences.” ■