James Rooke Named President of Comcast Cable’s Ad Unit

Comcast Advertising said that James Rooke has been promoted to president. Rooke had been general manager of Effectv, Comcast Cable’s ad sales unit, and will also oversee Comcast Cable’s FreeWheel and AudienceXpress.

Rooke will continue to report to his predecessor, Marcien Jenckes, who was named managing director of Comcast Advertising. In May Jenckes was also named head of the joint venture of Comcast and Charter Communications that aims to create a new streaming platform.

Before running Effectv, Rooke was managing director of FreeWheel, Comcast’s ad tech company.

“I could not think of a more qualified person to lead Comcast Advertising during one of the most exciting, transformative times in television advertising,” said Jenckes. “His work at both Effectv and FreeWheel give him a unique perspective from which to lead the company, and I look forward to working beside him to take Comcast Advertising to its next level of success.”

Rooke’s successor at GM of Effectv has not yet been named.

Comcast credited Rooke with giving Effectv a more data-driven advertising focus and launching FreeWheel first video marketplace.

“I’ve had the privilege of working across both the software and media business within Comcast Advertising and look forward to combining those experiences in this new role,” said Rooke. “I believe the opportunity for Comcast Advertising is unparalleled. I’m honored to accept this new position and cannot wait to continue my work with the broader leadership team to evolve the future of TV advertising for the better.” ■

Before joining Comcast, Rooke held posts with Time Warner Cable, Capgemini and Ernst & Young. ■