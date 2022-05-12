Marcien Jenckes Named To Head Charter-Comcast Streaming Venture
Exec will continue to oversee Comcast’s ad business
Charter Communications and Comcast Corp. said they named Marcien Jenckes president of their joint venture to build a new streaming platform.
Jenckes, who has been president of Comcast Advertising since 2017, will focus on developing the business and monetization models for the new platform, which will be built on Comcast’s Flex and include Comcast XClass TV business and the Xumo streaming service.
He will also continue to oversee Comcast’s ad sales unit.
The venture could make the cable companies a player in streaming beyond their cable footprints.
“Marcien has been an outstanding leader within our company for over a decade,” said Dave Watson, CEO of Comcast Cable. “His blend of experience as an entrepreneur, as an expert in improving customers’ entertainment experience, and an innovator in the rapidly changing advertising environment, makes him uniquely qualified to helm this partnership with Charter.”
As part of the venture, Charter will be putting up $900 million.
“Marcien has emerged as a leading voice within the media industry,” said Tom Rutledge, Charter Chairman and CEO. “He has a future-focused view of the landscape, understands the importance of this partnership and is a great choice to lead the joint venture.”
Before joining Comcast, Jenckes was an entrepreneur, involved with a number of digital advertising and media syndication start-ups including Grab Networks and Voxant. He also held leadership roles at AOL Inc. Prior to that he was a consultant at McKinsey & Company in their media and telecom practice. ■
