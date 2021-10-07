Pocket.Watch Making ‘Toys and Colors In Kaleidoscope City’ Into Kids Franchise
YouTube stars to be featured in series, games consumer products
Pocket.watch, which aims to turn social media sensations into entertainment franchises, said it is working with Toys and Colors, a group whose YouTube channels have 65.5 million subscribers.
A franchise called Kaleidoscope City will launch in spring 2022, starting with an original series that combines live action and animation entitled Toys and Colors in Kaleidoscope City. Production of the series is underway.
Kaleidoscope City will also move into games and consumer product licensing.
Toys and Color features an ensemble cast of Asian-American youngsters. Kaleidoscope City is a magical world of color and the franchise aims to highlight diversity, conflict management and empathy.
“We are thrilled to partner with the incredible ensemble of Toys and Colors and we are so excited to introduce Kaleidoscope City as our next global kids and family franchise. This partnership reinforces our mission to bring kids more of what they love and to ensure that kids around the world see themselves in pocket.watch,” said Kerry Tucker, chief marketing and franchise officer of pocket.watch.
Pocket.watch’s first franchise turned Ryan’s Toys Review from YouTube into Ryan’s World, which is available in more than 80 territories with a flagship show Ryan’s Mystery Playdate in its fourth season on Nickelodeon. Other pocket.watch franchises are Love, Diana and Onyx Monster Mysteries.
Also Read: Hulu Streaming more Pocket.watch Content
Former Nickelodeon executive Albie Hecht, now chief content officer for pocket.watch, is creating the Toys and Colors in Kaleidoscope City series.
“We are so excited to join pocket.watch as their partners in becoming the next big global franchise for kids and families,” said Tim Nguyen of Toys and Colors. “After seeing what pocket.watch has done with brands like Ryan’s World and Love, Diana, and hearing about their incredible plans for Kaleidoscope City, we can’t wait to bring this new franchise to our fans all over the world.”
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
