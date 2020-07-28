Hulu Streaming More Pocket.Watch Content

Jillian's Mystery Craft Box is one of the pocket.watch shows headed to Hulu

Hulu is expanding the amount of content from kids programming creator pocket.watch, adding a collection of 100 short-form “Smiles and Smarts” videos to the streaming service.

The addition triples pocket.watch’s presence on Hulu since 2018.

“The demand for kids and family content continues to grow as families explore options to keep kids engaged and entertained in the summer months,” said Thanda Belker, senior VP of global distribution at pocket.watch. “Through pocket.watch’s expansive content library and our ongoing ability to produce original content during the pandemic, we’re able to create premium collections of content that can be distributed to kids and families through broadcast and streaming platforms all over the world.”

Some of the stars of Smiles & Smarts (Image credit: pocket.watch)

The Smiles and Smarts collection encourages imagination and experimentation and teaches social and development skills through crafts and activities.

New pocket.watch shows on Hulu include EvanTube, JillianTubeHD, KidCity, MarMar Land and Onyx Family.

Pocket.watch focuses on turning popular YouTube creators into TV franchises, including Ryan’s World.

Hulu earlier this month started streaming season one of Jillian’s Mystery Craft Box from pocket.watch. Hulu also added Ryan’s World Specials--Learn and Play.