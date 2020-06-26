Pocket.watch Taking ‘Ryan’ to International Markets

Pocket.watch said it plans to take its preschool series Ryan’s Mystery Playdate to international markets following the show being picked up for a fourth season by Nickelodeon.

In addition to the U.S., Ryan’s Mystery Playdate is also airing in English-speaking territories including the U.K., Canada and Australia.

The international expansion will first take the show to Germany with Amazon FreeTime Unlimited.

Pocket.watch’s games unit, p.w Games, is launching a mobile game called Blast.

“We’re thrilled to be deepening our partnership with Amazon to bring Ryan's Mystery Playdate to kids and families on a global level,” said Thanda Belker, senior VP of distribution at pocket.watch. “As we continue to further our mission to be everywhere kids and families are, Ryan’s Mystery Playdate has continued to prove the success of a creator-focused franchise, with unlimited viability across platforms including TV and games.”

Ryan’s Mystery Playdate seasons one and two will be available for the first time in Germany starting July 2020 in English and August 2020 in German on the Amazon FreeTime Unlimited streaming service, with season three becoming available in October 2020.

“We are excited to bring Ryan’s Mystery Playdate to Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, our service that delivers premium, fun, and educational content for kids,” said Kurt Beidler, general manager of Amazon Kids & Family. “Kids around the world love following along on Ryan’s adventures, and we’re pleased to offer more of that content to families in Germany.”

Nickelodeon’s order for season four of the series calls for 10 new episodes. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the new episodes will feature a Playdate Command Center that uses teleconferencing technology, and some episodes will be animated, allowing the characters to travel to fun locations and meet historical figures.

Pocket.watch is known for turning YouTube stars like Ryan into global kids franchises.