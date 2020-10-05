Pocket.watch Launches ‘Diana’ Online, in Walmart

Pocket.watch said it launched a new series featuring YouTube child star Diana and a line of consumer products available at Walmart and Walmart.com.

Pocket.watch, which specializes in turning kiddie YouTube stars into media franchises, has dubbed 6-year-old and her product line as “Love Diana -- The Princess of Play.”

The new series, Love Diana Adventures, had its debut on YouTube on Sept. 5. The first episodes of the live-action, animated hybrid accumulated 10 million views during the first four days it was available. The first five episodes, plus a theme-song music video have generated 70 million views.

Production of the series’ 40 episodes is being overseen by former Nickelodeon executive Albie Hecht, now chief content officer for pocket.watch. Love Diana Adventures will also be available over pocket.watch’s OTT network which includes Amazon Prime Video, The Roku Channel, PlutoTV, Samsung TV Plus and Sling in October.

Hecht also created pocket.watch’s Ryan’s Mystery Playdate, now airing on Nickelodeon, where it is the No. 1 TV series for pre-schoolers.

The new line of Love, Diana products are available at Walmart and Walmart.com starting Monday.

The products include 13-inch mashup dolls by Headstart ($19.99), 6-inch dolls ($9.99) and role-play outfits by Jerry Leigh (24.99). There is a cupcake cart with a 6-inch doll, a styling head and a 13-in popstar Diana doll with an electronic microphone There is also a vanity like Diana’s from Kidkraft for $99.99.

“Amid social distancing, playtime looks different as families navigate a new normal,” said Stone Newman, pocket.watch CRO. “However, pretend play remains an essential part of children’s growth, and it’s inspiring to see millions of kids and families around the world have found a playmate in Diana. We’re proud to introduce consumer products that encourage imagination and capture the inherent creativity in kids. We are thrilled to be partnering again with Walmart and that they are supporting Love, Diana as our exclusive launch partner”

On YouTube, Diana has 143 million subscribers and in September had the second most viewed channel in the U.S. with more than 3.4 billion views.

A Love, Diana mobile game is planned for later this year.