Pluto TV Winds Up To Launch MLB Channel

Classic baseball games will be in the lineup on Pluto TV's new MLB Channel

Pluto TV said it is launching a new channel with Major League Baseball featuring historic games and highlights.

Opening day for the MLB Channel will be March 2. It will stream over 200 hours of classic content from the Major League Baseball Film & Video Archive. The content will be refreshed quarterly.

“Building out a library of top-quality sports content is a huge priority for Pluto TV, and to be able to add a Major League Baseball channel for the first time is a landmark event both for us and for baseball fans who are always looking to watch more of their favorite sport,” said Will Gurman, VP, global content partnerships at Pluto TV, owned by ViacomCBS. "As a lifelong baseball fan, I am excited that we are able to bring the best of MLB to viewers everywhere and add a beloved American institution to our continually expanding sports programming."

Pluto TV also has sports channels featuring the NFL, Major League Soccer, the PGA Tour, and the Pac-12 conference.