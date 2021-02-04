Pluto to Stream New CBS Original Series for Two Weeks
‘The Equalizer’ and ‘Clarice’ episodes also streaming on Amazon Prime and YouTube
ViacomCBS will be promoting new series on CBS by streaming them on Pluto TV and other over-the-top platforms.
The Equalizer and Clarice will be available for two weeks after they premiere on the CBS Broadcast Network.
The Equalizer will premiere after the Super Bowl on Sunday. Clarice premieres Feb. 11.
The shows will also be streaming on Prime Video Channels in front of their paywalls during the two-week window.
YouTube will also have the first episodes of both series available for free on the CBS YouTube Channel.
The shows will also be on CBS All Access and CBS.com.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.