Pluto to Stream New CBS Original Series for Two Weeks

ViacomCBS will be promoting new series on CBS by streaming them on Pluto TV and other over-the-top platforms.

The Equalizer and Clarice will be available for two weeks after they premiere on the CBS Broadcast Network.

The Equalizer will premiere after the Super Bowl on Sunday. Clarice premieres Feb. 11.

The shows will also be streaming on Prime Video Channels in front of their paywalls during the two-week window.

YouTube will also have the first episodes of both series available for free on the CBS YouTube Channel.

The shows will also be on CBS All Access and CBS.com.