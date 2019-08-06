Pluto TV Launching More Viacom Net Based Channels

Pluto TV, the streaming television service acquired by Viacom earlier this year, said it is adding 13 new channels based on content from Viacom’s cable networks.

Some of the channels were launched in late July. Others will start to appear in August.

The new lineup includes Pop-Up channel designed to highlight material from high-profile, live events such as the Comedy Central Roasts and MTV’s Video Music Awards. The pop up channels will show programming from past years and previews of upcoming events, the company said.

Three music channels launched July 29--Yo! MTV, MTV Biggest Pop and MTV Spanking New.

In August the list includes MTV VMA, CMT Cheerleaders, Comedy Central Roast, TV Land Sitcoms, TV Land Drama, MTV Wild ‘N Out, MTV Ridiculousness, MTV The Challenge, MTV Cribs and Are You The One?.

Shortly after acquiring Pluto, Viacom began providing new programming and channels to the streaming service.

“With this new slate of Viacom channels, Pluto TV continues to deliver on the promise of extending iconic Viacom brands and content to a growing streaming audience,” states Tom Ryan, CEO and co-founder of Pluto TV. “We saw an incredible response to the Viacom channels we launched earlier this year and are excited to be able to expand the offering with even more programming and events including the revival of music videos on streaming television with the launch of the first three of many MTV-branded music video channels.”

Pluto TV is a free TV streaming service with a lineup of more than 150 live, linear curated channels. Viewers can also see thousands of movies on demand.