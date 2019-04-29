Viacom Launching New Channels on Pluto TV

Viacom plans to add 14 new channels to Pluto TV, ramping up the number of digital impressions it will be able to offer advertisers.

The announcement was part of Viacom’s NewFront presentation on Monday. Viacom also said it will be delivering new programming on social platforms such as Facebook, Snap, Twitter and YouTube, including a morning show from BET called Black Coffee and the SpongeBob Smarty Pants Game Show from Nickelodeon.

Viacom bought Pluto TV for $340 million in January. The acquisition is part of Viacom’s plan to transform from a cable company to what CEO Bob Bakish has called a premium, branded, global multi-platform content company.

By putting its content on new platforms. Viacom will again be able to help marketers reach growing number of young viewers who have cut the cord with traditional TV. With Pluto TV, Viacom expects to grow its number of digital impressions per month to 5 billion by next year.

“We have made incredible strides over the past year due to our acquisitions and expansion to grow our digital reach significantly to the direct benefit of our advertising partners.” said Sean Moran, head of ad solutions, Viacom. “With more touch points than ever before, we look forward to leveraging the full scale and power of Viacom to help our clients create real, authentic connections with our highly coveted and hard-to-reach young audiences wherever they are.”

Starting May 1, each of Viacom’s flagship channels--BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and Spike--will have a co-branded channel on Pluto TV ad-supported streaming service. For example, Comedy Central Pluto TV will offer specials from The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and classic episodes of Tosh.0, Another Period and Ugly Americans.

At the same time, Pluto TV will use programming from the Viacom flagship networks to create signature channels. CMT Westerns will feature country movies, Paramount Movie Channel will feature top films from the past century and Spike Outdoors will have a slate of series including Tougher In Alaska, River Monsters and Bering Sea Gold.

Pluto TV will also have new Pop-Up Channels presenting marathons of binge-worthy series. The Hills will be featured on a channel leading up to the June 24 launch of The Hills: New Beginnings on MTV.

"We are thrilled to expand the Pluto TV offering with the addition of Viacom's world-class channel brands and iconic programming. This is a major step forward in our mission of entertaining the planet,” states Tom Ryan, CEO & co-founder of Pluto TV. “Viacom has been entertaining audiences for decades with evergreen content that is bold, daring and inspires worldwide fandom. These channels are guaranteed to provide endless entertainment to both new and existing Pluto TV viewers."

Viacom has also been gearing up the amount of digital content it creates for its websites and for social media platforms.

Here is a rundown of the new digital shows coming from Viacom’s channels and brands:

BET:

Black Coffee (distributed via YouTube, Facebook Watch, Twitter,and Viacom O&O web sites; Coming 2019): Black Coffee is an original digital talk series starring Marc Lamont Hill. This daily morning show promises to make sure viewers “stay woke” by catching up with Black Twitter’s liveliest conversations.

De’Arra & Ken’s Prank Show (Snap Original; Coming 2019): YouTube stars De’Arra and Ken team up with couples who want to prank their significant other, and challenge each other to see who can pull off the same prank best.

Two Grown (YouTube, Facebook Watch, O&O; May 1, 2019): Two twenty-something women recently moved to New York and hilariously struggle with growing up and pursuing their dreams. Jourdan Guyton and Alana Johnson star,

Comedy Central:

Comedy Central Creators Program – Sydnee Washington (YouTube, Facebook Watch, Twitter and Instagram; April 2019): The Comedy Central Creators Program welcomes Sydnee Washington, whose humor and takes on topics like vanity, bisexuality, and partying safely as a woman are both unique and refreshing.

Untitled late-night show from David Spade (YouTube, Facebook Watch, Twitter, Instagram, O&O; Summer 2019): A new late-night series hosted by David Spade will be launching show channels and publishing content across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Second Chances with Jason Nash (YouTube; Summer 2019): Forty-something comedian and digital star, Jason Nash, takes a shot at all the life experiences he missed out on in his youth.

The Daily Show Digital Expansion (YouTube, Facebook Watch, Twitter, Instagram, O&O; April 2019): Viacom Digital Studios has invested in the expansion of The Daily Show’s digital presence with several new digital exclusive formats and series in development.

Viacom Digital Networks has also signed an overall talent deal with Gus Johnson, who will create monthly original videos for Comedy Central, plus more episodes of his series Low Budget. Johnson will also star in a number of Comedy Central’s existing social series, including That’s an App and As Seen on CC.

MTV

3 Days With... (YouTube; Coming 2019): Told through our unique MTV lens, this new docu-series will provide unfiltered access to both up-and-coming and established artists.

Drag My Dad (Facebook Watch; Summer 2019): Hosted by Bob the Drag Queen, this makeover show with a heart showcases dads who choose to get closer to their children by turning themselves into fabulous divas.

MTV No Filter: Tana Turns 21 (YouTube; Summer 2019): The first installment of MTV’s new No Filter reality series will follow social media wild child Tana Mongeau and her crazy crew as they navigate vlog life, studio time, partying and finally becoming adults.

Next Big Dance Move (YouTube; July 2019): Three contestants will perform what they think is the next big dance move in front of an esteemed panel of judges.

Wild ‘N Out (Twitch; Summer 2019): Since Wild ’N Out fans love video games, MTV is launching a dedicated Twitch channel for show personalities to play alongside fans.

Wrong Distance Relationship (Snap Original; June 4, 2019): Wrong Distance Relationship is a docu-drama series following the evolution of three couples around the country trying to keep their romance alive in the most dire of circumstances.

Nickelodeon:

Annie vs. Hayley Season 2 (YouTube; Coming 2019): After their LeBake Battle, sisters back Annie and Hayley LeBlanc are back for more. They will put their design and style skills to the test in a series of DIY challenges in new episodes of Annie vs. Hayley,

.Jayden’s Dance Throwdown (YouTube; Coming 2019): Dancers from every corner of the Internet are stepping up against Internet sensation Jayden Bartels in a series of epic head-to-head dance-offs.

JoJo and BowBow Show Show Season 2 (YouTube; Coming 2019): JoJo Siwa & Bow Bow are return with new animated adventures with a pack of new pals and their furry friends.

SpongeBob Smarty Pants Game Show (SpongeBob YouTube Channel, Facebook; Coming 2019): SpongeBob Smarty Pants is a digital game show where two SpongeBob superfans compete to win The Golden Pineapple by answering trivia questions, completing messy stunts and competing in SpongeBob-themed games. Special live episodes of the show will be webcast across Nickelodeon's social accounts.

Throw Back with Nickelodeon (Facebook Watch; Summer 2019): Digital star Anthony Padilla sits down and waxes nostalgic with some of your favorite Nick stars from the past.

“We’re excited to return to the NewFronts after a year of rapid digital acceleration and momentum across the leading social and online video platforms,” said Kelly Day, President of Viacom Digital Studios. “Our remarkable growth continues to be driven by an investment in premium original programming and experiences that engage our young, diverse audiences on the platforms they love most, presenting an unprecedented opportunity for our advertising partners to join the conversation.”

Viacom will also be launching new shows from AwesomenessTV. They are:

Brent Rivera’s Dream Vacation (AwesomenessTV YouTube Channel; Summer 2019): Join Brent Rivera and his friends as they ditch the L.A. grind for the vacation of a lifetime.

How to Survive: A Break-Up (AwesomenessTV YouTube Channel; Summer 2019): YouTuber Eva Gutowski stars in this scripted romantic comedy series about all the heartbreaking, and at times hilarious, steps to getting over a messy break-up and maybe finding new love along the way.