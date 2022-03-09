Plex Names Magnite Preferred SSP, SpringServe as Ad Server

Streaming platform Plex named Magnite as its preferred supply-side ad platform and Magnite’s SpringServe unit as it primary ad servers.

(Image credit: Magnite)

The moves come following a triple-digit increase in ad revenue and users for Plex across both ad tech platforms.

“Having Magnite and SpringServe in our corner for the past several years has been key to the tremendous growth of our ad-supported business, particularly over the last six to nine months,” said Harold Morgenstern, CRO at Plex. “With the CTV landscape becoming increasingly saturated, it’s been critical for us to have access to their knowledgeable teams and video-first technologies that afford us to deliver full transparency to our ad partners and maintain the higher quality brand-safe viewing experiences CTV offers.”

Magnite provides access to premium inventory and technology that improves the ad experience in a full-screen video environment.

(Image credit: Plex)

“Plex is at the forefront of both the FAST and AVOD landscape with over 200 channels and 50,000 titles fully poised to take advantage of the accelerated growth of this ad supported sector of streaming. We’re delighted to continue our relationship with Plex and help them grow their ad-supported business,” said Mike Laband, senior VP, CTV at Magnite. “The results thus far speak for themselves and we look forward to the continued upward trajectory of our collaboration.”

SpringServe’s video ad serving capabilities provide insight, transparency and control into available supply, the company said.

“We’re excited that Plex has chosen the SpringServe ad server to bring high quality advertising experiences to its viewers,” said Chris Signore, VP, partnerships at SpringServe. “We look forward to our expanded relationship with the Plex team as we continue our journey together to enhance their ad-supported supply and capture more demand to help accelerate their growth.” ■