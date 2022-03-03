SpringServe’s BidLink Weighs Programmatic and Direct Demand

Ad serving platform SpringServe launched BidLInk, which enables publishers to compares demand from direct and programmatic buyers, resulting in improved yields for their inventory.

SpringServe, acquired by Magnite last year, said publishers can use BidLink’s capabilities regardless of which ad server they use.

“We developed BidLink to be the best mechanism for unifying ad decisioning across programmatic and traditional direct-sold deals,” said Joe Hirsch, GM of SpringServe. “BidLink provides publishers with an out-of-the-box, fully transparent integration with over 22 SSPs. This gives publishers the opportunity to up level their programmatic demand capabilities, whether or not they use SpringServe as their primary ad server.”

Also: Mirriad Working With Magnite’s SpringServe To Deliver In-Content Ads Programmatically

BidLink sends details from SSPs about prices, categories and priorities to the publishers primary ad server to better inform decision making,” SpringServe said. BidLink also provides publisher with live reporting, which helps them react to the market in real-time and make faster decisions.

“We're excited about the prospect of using SpringServe's BidLink to help improve yield by holding a true real-time auction across all demand partners,” said Tom Sly, VP, programmatic revenue, for The E.W. Scripps Co. ■